Calendar » Snowy Plover Docent Training

April 3, 2018 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Coal Oil Point Reserve is hosting the next training for the Snowy Plover Docent volunteers on Tuesday, April 3rd at 4:00 pm. Coal Oil Point Reserve is the first place to restore a nesting site that had previously been abandoned by the threatened Western Snowy Plover species. Our docents play a HUGE role in this success by educating the public about Snowy Plovers and ensuring that the protected areas are free from trespassing and off-leash dogs.

To sign up for the training, please email [email protected] or call (805) 893-5092