Snowy Plover Docent Training
Coal Oil Point Reserve is hosting the next training for Snowy Plover Docent volunteers on Wednesday, April 10th at 5:00 pm. Coal Oil Point Reserve is the first place to restore a nesting site that had previously been abandoned by the threatened Western Snowy Plover species. Our docents play a HUGE role in this success by educating the public about Snowy Plovers and ensuring that the protected areas are free from trespassing and off-leash dogs. Time commitment for volunteers is 2 hours per week and scheduling is flexible. To sign up for the training, please email [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: coprconservation
- Starts: April 10, 2019 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Nature Center at Coal Oil Point Reserve
- Website: https://copr.nrs.ucsb.edu/