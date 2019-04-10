Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, April 10 , 2019, 7:17 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Snowy Plover Docent Training

April 10, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Snowy Plover Docent Training

Coal Oil Point Reserve is hosting the next training for Snowy Plover Docent volunteers on Wednesday, April 10th at 5:00 pm. Coal Oil Point Reserve is the first place to restore a nesting site that had previously been abandoned by the threatened Western Snowy Plover species. Our docents play a HUGE role in this success by educating the public about Snowy Plovers and ensuring that the protected areas are free from trespassing and off-leash dogs. Time commitment for volunteers is 2 hours per week and scheduling is flexible. To sign up for the training, please email [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: coprconservation
  • Starts: April 10, 2019 5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Nature Center at Coal Oil Point Reserve
  • Website: https://copr.nrs.ucsb.edu/
 
 
 