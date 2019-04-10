Calendar » Snowy Plover Docent Training

April 10, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Coal Oil Point Reserve is hosting the next training for Snowy Plover Docent volunteers on Wednesday, April 10th at 5:00 pm. Coal Oil Point Reserve is the first place to restore a nesting site that had previously been abandoned by the threatened Western Snowy Plover species. Our docents play a HUGE role in this success by educating the public about Snowy Plovers and ensuring that the protected areas are free from trespassing and off-leash dogs. Time commitment for volunteers is 2 hours per week and scheduling is flexible. To sign up for the training, please email [email protected]