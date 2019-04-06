Calendar » So Percussion

April 6, 2019 from 8:00pm

Amid the Noise

“Startling technique and almost inhuman precision… skating without a ripple between classical minimalism, hushed gamelan textures and ambient electronics.” Pitchfork



“An exhilarating blend of precision and anarchy, rigor and bedlam.” The New Yorker



Hailed as an “experimental powerhouse” (Village Voice), Brooklyn-based So Percussion’s innovative work explores the extremes of emotion and musical possibility. For Amid the Noise, a set of short pieces framed by drones and subtly changing harmonies, the quartet expands its percussive arsenal with wood planks, metal pipes, a toy piano – even duct tape.

$20 - $35 : General Public

$10 : UCSB Students (Current student ID required)