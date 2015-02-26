Calendar » Social Impact Cinema: Dreaming Palestine-My Love Awaits Me By the Sea

February 26, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm



My Love Awaits Me by the Sea is a poetic meditation on what it means to be denied the chance to participate in a collective memory of normal life. It is an intensely personal essay inspired by the late artist/author Hasan Hourani’s life and work, seen through the director's experiencesas as a second-generation Palestinian making her first trip to the homeland. Accompanied by Hasan, her imaginary lover, she searches for his fantasy world and finds the remnants of hope in a land exhausted by endless years of war.

The post-film discussion with director Mais Darwazah will be moderated by Nuha N.N. Khoury (UCSB Associate Professor in the History of Art and Architecture). There will also be a post screening reception.

Series Pass is free, but reservations are required to guarantee a seat