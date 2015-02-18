Calendar » Social Impact Cinema: Dreaming Palestine-The Time That Remains

February 18, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Time That Remains is an intimate semi-biographical portrait of Palestinians living as minorities in their own homeland between 1948 and the present day. Directed by Elia Suleiman.

There will be post screening discussion with Richard Falk(former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestinian Human Rights, and Fellow, Orfalea Center for Global & International Studies) and Sherene Seikaly (UCSB Assistant Professor in History). The moderator will be Maryam Griffin(UCSB doctoral candidate in Sociology).

Series Pass is free, but reservations are required to guarantee a seat