Calendar » Social Impact Cinema: Dreaming Palestine-When I Saw You

February 12, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

When I Saw You is the story of Tarek and his mother who are amongst this latest wave of refugees in Jordan. Like the generation before them, they wait in "temporary" refugee camps made up of tents and prefab houses until they are able to return to Palestine.

The film will be preceded by a short musical performance by oud player Clarissa Bitar (UCSB senior in ethnomusicology).

There will also be a pre-recorded introduction from writer-director Annemarie Jacir.

Series Pass is free, but reservations are required to guarantee a seat