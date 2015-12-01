Calendar » SOCIAL IMPACT CINEMA: Evaporating Borders

December 1, 2015 from 7:00 pm

A poetic documentary treating the ongoing refugee crisis in Europe, Evaporating Borders weaves the testimony of asylum seekers on the island of Cyprus and the native Cypriots who have received and resisted them into a compelling portrait of a world in flux.

Filmmaker Iva Radivojevic will introduce Evaporating Borders and join Professors Bhaskar Sarkar and Laila Shereen Sakr of the Department of Film and Media Studies for a post-screening discussion.