Calendar » Social Impact Cinema: THE LOOK OF SILENCE

November 12, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Heralded as a groundbreaking documentary work on trauma, this film is the companion piece to director Joshua Oppenheimer’s Oscar®-nominated 2014 documentary The Act of Killing about the 1965 Indonesian genocide. Described by Oppenheimer as “a poem about a silence born of terror,” this film follows optometrist Adi as he confronts his brother’s murderers during an eye exam, and asks the killers—still in power—to accept responsibility for their crime.

The Look of Silence will be followed by a conversation led by Professors Bhaskar Sarkar and Janet Walker of the UCSB Department of Film and Media Studies, co-editors of Documentary Testimonies: Global Archives of Suffering (Routledge, 2010).