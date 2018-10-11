Calendar » SOCIAL SECURITIES INAUGURAL LECTURE: SOCIAL INSECURITIES: MEDIA POLICY AND THE FIGHT FOR DIGITAL LIB

October 11, 2018 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

In the US, media policy is designed to protect a host of cultural values, particularly those promoting the public interest and freedom of expression. This talk will explore how these values and their attendant “social securities” have been actively sabotaged by the regulators charged with preserving them, threatening everything from our individual privacy to democracy itself. In such a dire landscape, the humanities offer much needed direction toward reclaiming a brighter future. A reception will follow.

Jennifer Holt is Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies. She is the author of Empires of Entertainment and co-editor of Distribution Revolution; Connected Viewing; and Media Industries: History, Theory, Method. She is a former Director of the Carsey-Wolf Center’s Media Industries Project and a co-founder of the Media Industries journal.