Calendar » SOCIAL SECURITIES TALK: EMBRACING SHARI’A: WOMEN, LAW, AND ACTIVISM IN SOMALIA

January 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Gender equality is a key principle of human rights and political security. But how are gender equality and human security ensured in societies struggling with legacies of civil war and political violence? This lecture reveals how, in a space where many observers presume law and security are absent, women are turning to Islam’s foundational sources — the Qur’an (the holy book of Islam) and the Hadith (statements and actions of the Prophet Muhammad) — to promote women’s rights and human and political security. Research draws on archival research in England and ethnographic fieldwork in Somalia.

Mark Fathi Massoud is Associate Professor of Politics and Legal Studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz. His research focuses on the role of law and religion in promoting human security in conflict settings and authoritarian states. His first book, Law’s Fragile State: Colonial, Authoritarian, and Humanitarian Legacies in Sudan (Cambridge Univ. Press) is based on field research in Sudan. He is currently writing his second book, Shari’a, Inshallah: Searching for the Rule of Law in Somalia, based on field research in Somalia. Massoud’s research has been supported by Guggenheim, Carnegie, and ACLS fellowships. He holds a JD and PhD from UC Berkeley.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Social Securities series and the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life