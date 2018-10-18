Calendar » SOCIAL SECURITIES TALK: RESISTANCE BEHIND BARS: THE STRUGGLES OF INCARCERATED WOMEN

October 18, 2018 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Since 1980, the population of female prisoners has increased eightfold in this country, with women of color disproportionately impacted. In her talk, Ms. Law will examine the structural inequities and injustices behind the rise in the number of incarcerated women and the recurring violation of rights women face inside prison, including lack of access to reproductive and medical health care and pervasive sexual harassment and abuse. Law will also discuss how incarcerated women are challenging and organizing against prison conditions and suggest ways that people on the outside can support their actions and resistance.

Victoria Law is a freelance writer and editor. She is the author of Resistance Behind Bars: The Struggles of Incarcerated Women, which won the 2009 PASS (Prevention for a Safer Society) award. She frequently writes and speaks about the intersections between mass incarceration, gender and resistance.