Calendar » Social Securities Talk: Shaping Community Futures Through Policy & Architecture

January 31, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Elizabeth Timme is Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director of LA-Más, a non-profit urban design organization based in Los Angeles that helps lower-income and underserved communities shape their future through policy and architecture. Timme teaches at Woodbury University’s School of Architecture and serves on the Zoning Advisory Committee of Re:Code LA, a city-led effort to transform the city’s outdated zoning code. She holds a master’s degree in architecture from Harvard’s Graduate School of Design and a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Southern California.