Social Securities Talk: Shaping Community Futures Through Policy & Architecture
Elizabeth Timme is Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director of LA-Más, a non-profit urban design organization based in Los Angeles that helps lower-income and underserved communities shape their future through policy and architecture. Timme teaches at Woodbury University’s School of Architecture and serves on the Zoning Advisory Committee of Re:Code LA, a city-led effort to transform the city’s outdated zoning code. She holds a master’s degree in architecture from Harvard’s Graduate School of Design and a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Southern California.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: IHC’s Social Securities series and the Idee Levitan Endowment
- Starts: January 31, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB UCSB
- Website: https://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/event/social-securities-talk-shaping-community-futures-through-policy-and-architecture/
