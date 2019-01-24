SOCIAL SECURITIES TALK: WHY CAN’T FEMINISTS CHANGE THE LAW? THE HISTORY AND POLITICS OF WELFARE REFO
Felicia Kornbluh is Associate Professor of History and Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies at University of Vermont. She is the author of The Battle for Welfare Rights: Poverty and Politics in Modern America (2007) and, with Gwendolyn Mink, Ensuring Poverty: Welfare Reform in Feminist Perspective (2018). She is at work on two books, How to Win a War on Women: My Mother, Her Neighbor, and the Fate of Reproductive Rights and Justice, and an essay collection titled Constant Craving: Identity Politics and Economic Justice.
Sponsored by the IHC’s Social Securities series and the Harry Girvetz Memorial Endowment
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ihc ucsb
- Starts: January 24, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Price: 0
- Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB UCSB
- Website: https://www.ihc.ucsb.edu