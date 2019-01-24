Pixel Tracker

Friday, January 25 , 2019, 4:26 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

SOCIAL SECURITIES TALK: WHY CAN’T FEMINISTS CHANGE THE LAW? THE HISTORY AND POLITICS OF WELFARE REFO

January 24, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Felicia Kornbluh is Associate Professor of History and Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies at University of Vermont.  She is the author of The Battle for Welfare Rights: Poverty and Politics in Modern America (2007) and, with Gwendolyn Mink, Ensuring Poverty: Welfare Reform in Feminist Perspective (2018).  She is at work on two books, How to Win a War on Women: My Mother, Her Neighbor, and the Fate of Reproductive Rights and Justice, and an essay collection titled Constant Craving: Identity Politics and Economic Justice.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Social Securities series and the Harry Girvetz Memorial Endowment

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: ihc ucsb
  • Starts: January 24, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB UCSB
  • Website: https://www.ihc.ucsb.edu
 
 
 