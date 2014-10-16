Calendar » “Socks in the Frying Pan” Irish band in Ojai Concert

October 16, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

As they wind up their first US tour, these three young Irishmen have become a huge hit in the states, with night after night standing ovations at World Music and Celtic Festivals across the country, as they play traditional and original Irish tunes with passion energy, vitality and humor. These lads from Ireland are the real deal, classically trained and currently one of Ireland's top bands, oozing untapped potential as they wrap traditional Irish tunes in modern garments and spice them up with driving, playful grooves.

The band, from Country Clare, Ireland, is comprised of two brothers, Shane and Fiachra Hayes on accordion and fiddle/banjo and accompanied by Aodán Coyne on guitar and vocals. They blend Irish traditional melodies with and innovative rhythmic and melodic garnish.

Having gained a fan-base from four years of gigging around the west of Ireland, this exciting group have recently started branching out and have been well received for their modern traditional style and energetic approach to music. This, combined with an acoustic musical interplay, three-part harmony and an obvious love for live performance, compliments the traditional essence of both tune and songs in a fresh and entertaining way. Their debut CD was launched at the Ennis Festival in November and is still at the top of the charts in Ireland. These socks are audibly palatable! As for the inevitable question of where the name originated? You’ll have to come to the show to find out.

Tickets are $20 (in advance or at the door) and kids 14 and under are $10 at the door

You can pick up tickets in Ojai at: Ojai Valley Feed, Serendipity Toys, Ojai Creates, Ojai Coffee Roasting Company, Cardinali Brothers Music. For directions to the Ojai Valley Woman’s Club, to purchase advanced tickets (through PayPal), go to the website: www.ojaiconcertseries.com. For more information call 805-665-8852