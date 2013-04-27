Calendar » SOhO Benefit Concert/Dinner for Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy

April 27, 2013 from 6pm - 9pm

Come see what Santa Barbara's most talented youth bands are rocking out to. Enjoy a dinner buffet and watch rising music stars as young as 8 years old take their turn at live performance. All proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy Scholarship Fund. The evening is headlined by longtime local band and jazz/blues outfit Georgetown. Ticket $30 online at www.sbyma.org or $35 at door. Includes buffet.