Calendar » SOHO Soul Funk Dance Party

September 20, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 12:00 am

SOHO Soul Funk Dance Party



Another awesome opportunity to GET FUNKY and have an amazing night of food, drinks and dance, benefiting our Rwanda Education Fund,$10 donation



For more information:

http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/upcoming-events/

http://www.sohosb.com/calendar/



Contact: Janet Reineck

880-966-5439

[email protected]

