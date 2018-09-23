Calendar » Soirée: State Street Ballet’s Gala Fundraiser

September 23, 2018 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

State Street Ballet invites you!

Join us for an exquisite Gala soirée, honoring our beloved long-time supporter Arlyn Goldsby, and benefiting State Street Ballet. Our annual fundraising event has become one of the most entertaining and elegant in town, featuring cocktails in the garden, dance vignettes by our talented dancers, and spirited live auction. With the goal of having fun while raising funds for our unique and innovative performances, tours, and outreach programs, your presence ensures the longevity and success of the performing arts in Santa Barbara. We hope to see you at this popular, annual event!

For more information please contact Company Manager Denise Grimm at 805.845.1432 or [email protected]

Individual Tickets - $350/person (includes drinks, seated dinner, entertainment). Table and Advertising Sponsorships Available, Black Tie Optional