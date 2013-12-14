Calendar » Solar Science

December 14, 2013 from 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Our sun is currently in the process of reversing its polarity – a complete magnetic field reversal, which occurs approximately every 11 years. The domain of the sun's magnetic influence (also known as the "heliosphere") extends billions of miles beyond Pluto. Changes to the field's polarity ripple all the away out to the Voyager probes, which recently crossed into interstellar space. A flotilla of space-based solar observatories, including SOHO (Solar and Heliospheric Observatory) have collected a vast reservoir of data on the sun that has increased our understanding. This presentation by Russ Lewin will focus upon: 1) using helioseismology to 'see' inside the sun, 2) Voyager's breakthrough into interstellar space, 3) coronal mass ejections and our Earth, 4) sungrazing comets, and 5) recent solar discoveries.

This presentation is free and open to all above the age of 16. Donations, however, are gratefully accepted. For more information: http://www.worldculture.org