Calendar » Solarize Santa Barbara County Workshop

May 31, 2017 from 6 p.m. - 7:30pm

Solarize Santa Barbara County: You can go solar, we can help!

The Community Environmental Council’s Solarize Program offers discounted, top quality solar electric systems for homeowners in Santa Barbara County. The non-profit organization has negotiated limited-time discounts with vetted solar installers until July 30, 2017. The Solarize workshop will explore the ins and outs of going solar, from Net Energy Metering and tax credits, to equipment choices and vendor selection. The free workshop is open to all Santa Barbara County residents, no RSVP needed. Come and learn how going solar can save you money! For more information, please visit solarizesb.org or call for solar advice from the Community Environmental Council: (805) 963-0583 x101

To learn more about Solarize Santa Barbara County sign up here or contact [email protected] or (805) 963-0583 x 101.​

Veteran’s Memorial Building

Legion Wing

1745 Mission Dr,

Solvang, CA 93463