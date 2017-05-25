Calendar » Solarize Santa Barbara Workshop

May 25, 2017 from 6pm - 7:30pm

Solarize Santa Barbara County: You can go solar, we can help!



The Community Environmental Council’s Solarize Program offers discounted, top-quality solar electric systems for homeowners in Santa Barbara County. The non-profit organization has negotiated limited-time discounts with vetted solar installers until July 30, 2017. The Solarize workshop will explore the ins and outs of going solar, from Net Energy Metering and tax credits to equipment choices and vendor selection. The free workshop is open to all Santa Barbara County residents, no RSVP needed. Come and learn how going solar can save you money! For more information, please visit solarizesb.org or call for solar advice from the Community Environmental Council: (805) 963-0583 x101



The event will take place in Jefferson Hall.