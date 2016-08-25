Calendar » Solarize Santa Ynez Workshop

August 25, 2016 from 6 PM - 7:30 PM

You Can Go Solar! We Can Help!

Solarize Workshops teach Santa Ynez homeowners about the benefits of going solar. Solarize Santa Ynez Valley is a group purchasing program for solar electric systems offered through the Community Environmental Council. The program works with local, vetted installers to offer discounted pricing and independent solar education for Santa Ynez Valley homeowners. Solarize Santa Ynez Valley has helped 62 homeowners go solar in 2013 and 2014. The limited time program is back for the summer of 2016. The workshop will cover the financial, technical, and logistical details of going solar. Come see if this is the right step for you in the shift towards 100% renewable, clean, and local energy. All interested homeowners are invited; no RSVP needed. This event is free to the public. For more information, visit solarizesyv.org