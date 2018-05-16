Calendar » Solidarity and Compassion Meeting

May 16, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

In recent months I heard from many that they still feel anxious and raw after the crises caused by fire and mud, as well as about the ups and downs in our country's social and political landscape. “How can we hold this quagmire in our minds and hearts,” and “what attitude can we have that is sustainable and helpful,” were words I heard.

Those questions and others inspired Michael and me to organize last months Solidarity and Compassion evening around the question “Seeing with New Eyes in Challenging Times.” A physicist speaking on complexity and emergent phenomena, a Jungian therapist describing synchronicity, and our American Indian friends Wolf and Lisa Wahpepah speaking on interdependence of all life, helped us reflect together on how we can view and experience our world differently in these challenging times.

During our next Solidarity and Compassion evening May 16 Rabbi Steve Cohen, Imam Yama Niazi, Rev. Julia Hamilton and Mary Watkins, Ph.D., Dr. Michael Kearney, M.D. and I, Dr. Radhule Weininger Ph.D., will discuss how we can be alive and engaged here and now, and how our different philosophical and spiritual perspectives can help us find our way.