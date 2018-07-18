Calendar » Solidarity and Compassion Meeting

July 18, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Dr. Radhule Weininger, Ph.D, M.D and Buddhist teacher and founder of One Dharma Sangha invites you to the monthly Solidarity and Compassion meeting on July 18, 2018, at 7 pm, at the Trinity Episcopal Church at State and Micheltorena, Santa Barbara California. The theme of the evening will be ‘Music and Poetry of Engagement’ with Renzi Zen monk from Hiroshima, Japan, Danjo San. The music will be provided by Anahita Holden on harp and Rev. Scott Claasen on piano. Poet Teddy Macker and Dr. David Riccho will share poetry.



Dr. Weininger and Dr. Michael Kearney M.D., co-chairs of the evening, want all to share the joy and deep connection to the sacred so all of us can be deeply rooted and ready to engage with what is challenging..