Calendar » Solo Piano Competition Winner Recital Tour

February 25, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Pianist Zhu Wang, winner of the Music Academy’s inaugural Solo Piano Competition, will perform on a national tour in Santa Barbara, Beverly Hills, Chicago, and New York City. The recital features works by Bach, Brahms, Chopin, Nikolai Kapustin and a special world premiere by Timo Andres.