Solo Piano Competition Winner Recital Tour
February 25, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Pianist Zhu Wang, winner of the Music Academy’s inaugural Solo Piano Competition, will perform on a national tour in Santa Barbara, Beverly Hills, Chicago, and New York City. The recital features works by Bach, Brahms, Chopin, Nikolai Kapustin and a special world premiere by Timo Andres.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Academy of the West
- Starts: February 25, 2018 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Ticket Prices: 7-17s free / $10 regular
- Location: Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West
- Website: https://www.musicacademy.org/recitals