Solo Piano Competition Winner Recital Tour

February 25, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Pianist Zhu Wang, winner of the Music Academy’s inaugural Solo Piano Competition, will perform on a national tour in Santa Barbara, Beverly Hills, Chicago, and New York City. The recital features works by Bach, Brahms, Chopin, Nikolai Kapustin and a special world premiere by Timo Andres.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Music Academy of the West
  • Starts: February 25, 2018 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Ticket Prices: 7-17s free / $10 regular
  • Location: Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West
  • Website: https://www.musicacademy.org/recitals
 
 
 