Calendar » Solstice Costumes Art From Scrap Workshop with Angela Lang

June 1, 2013 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Join a visiting Guest Artist to make a different project each week – or complete any work of art inspired by the variety of unique items you find in the art workshop. Children 6 years and up can stay and have fun while their parents go shopping at the Saturday Farmer's Market – just one block away. This is a perfect way to spend a morning – for Artists of all ages! Check our calendar for these and other programs.