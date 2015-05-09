Calendar » Solstice India House Bollywood Party Fundraiser

May 9, 2015 from 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

India House at 418 State Street, is hidden jewel that makes you feel like you've been transported to India. The evening will feature a delicious buffet of Indian foods to satisfy every taste, vegans and omnivores will have lots of choices. Guests are encouraged to wear their Indian finery. It will be a beautiful and memorable evening for all who attend. Please get your tickets early as this event tends to sell out. The price is $27 per person with a no-host bar. Tickets may be purchased at India House Restaurant 418 State Street, or online below using our secure PayPal server. PayPal Link:http://www.solsticeparade.com/index.php/solstice/event_details/bollywood_party_at_india_house/