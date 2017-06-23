Calendar » Solstice Opening Ceremonies Set for 4 p.m. Friday

With the theme of "Celebrating Unity," the 2017 Summer Solstice Celebration will start at 4 p.m. Friday, June 23 with opening ceremonies at Alameda Park.

A $4 happy hour will be offered in the beer garden with DJ Darla Bea and $5 tasty bites.

"It's all about celebrating unity and honoring our local nonprofits serving our community," said Solstice Executive Director Robin Elander. "The Solstice team has a show-stopping schedule of preview performances planned on Friday night."

Opening ceremonies are co-directed by Jenny Sullivan, Randy Tico and Jenna Tico. Almost 60 food and other vendors will be at the park during the weekend.

From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, live musical performances will be featured by Zephan and The Tribe, World Dance for Humanity, the Soulstice Sol All-Star Band.

After the 43rd annual Solstice parade, which starts at noon Saturday at the corner of State and Cota streets and continues to Alameda Park, DJ music will be featured until 1:15. After that, the Afro-Cuban jazz band Panzumo will perform, followed by the David Segall Band. From 4 to 5 p.m., the R&B band Area 51 will perform, followed by U.S. Elevator and the group Superstoked until 8 p.m.

Youth bands curated by Matt Molloy will perform on the Santa Barbara Street side of the park. The Youth Stage is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, the Santa Barbara Middle School and the Santa Barbara Office of Arts and Culture

On Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m., the group Derinkuyu is tentatively set to perform. From 3 to 3:15 p.m. Santa Barbara’s School of Belly Dance will perform and at 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Brambles and Friends will take the stage. From 4:30 to 6 p.m., Soul Cats will play.

Among the acts performing on the Youth Stage will be The Living Spirit From 1 to 2 p.m. when a children's parade will begin.