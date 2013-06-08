Calendar » Solstice Tennis Tournament

June 8, 2013 from 10:00 am

Doubles, Round Robin style, limited to 32 players. Players sign up as individuals and will be randomly paired. Pairings and tournament drawing will take place Saturday morning during the Mimosa and Bagel breakfast. Each player will be assigned a handicap, which will be used in the tournament. Players, their friends and spouses can “buy” the teams in a live auction. Registration must be made by June 2, For more information, or to reserve your spot, call the Solstice Office 805-965-3396.