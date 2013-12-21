Calendar » Solstice Winter White Ball

December 21, 2013 from 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm

This years Annual Solstice Winter White Ball, Saturday December 21, from 7:30-11:30 pm, at the Butler Event Center 3744 State Street, falls on the actual Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year.

In year’s past, party goers costumes ranged from white jackets and tuxedos, gowns, mini-skirts, snow fairies, white face, white masks, white hats to white “whatever” -- from the elegant to the absurd.

Local business sponsors get into the holiday spirit with donations of food, beverages, auction items to help fund the 2014 Solstice Parade and Festival, a free event which brings 100,000 people to watch the parade and more than 50,000 who attend the Festival.

For those who have yet to experience the creativity and fun of the Summer Solstice, more information can be found on the website: http://www.solsticeparade.com

All proceeds benefit Summer Solstice Celebration, Inc, a non-profit 501(c) 3 corporation that produces the Summer Solstice Parade, Solstice Festival and the Solstice Community Arts Workshop - from donations, sponsorships, and events. The 2014 Summer Solstice Festival and Parade will be June 20, 21, and 22. This year’s theme, the 40th anniversary, is “Games”.