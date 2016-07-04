Calendar » Solvang 4th. of July Festival & Fireworks Show

July 4, 2016 from 2:00pm - 9:30pm

Solvang Independence Day Festival & Fireworks Show

At 2:00 p.m., gates open at Old Mission Santa Inés for the 22nd Annual Solvang Independence Day Festival & Fireworks Show sponsored by the Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley http://www.santaynezvalleyrotary.org .

This is considered one of the best 4th. of July events on the Central Coast.

Admission is only $10.00 per adult; and FREE for children ages 7 and under, as well as FREE for active duty military and their immediate family members with ID. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://squareup.com/store/Santa-Ynez-Valley-Rotary-Club or at the gate on July 4th.

The Solvang Independence Day Festival features food booths, wine & beer garden, kids’ activities including bounce castle, face-painting and plenty of time to kick-back & relax. Don’t miss the live entertainment on the outdoor stage starting at 5:00 p.m. This year 6 Teen Star winners will perform; Jillian Garnett, Kaitlyn Chui, Daniel Geiger, Rachel Guron, Chloe Schwartz and Jericho Guron.

Allison Lewis will kick off the amazing fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. singing the National Anthem. This is the SANTA YNEZ VALLEY ROTARY’S GIFT to our COMMUNITY. All proceeds are donated to Charitable Causes, including Local Charities, and High School Scholarships.

Details:

• July 4, 2016, Gates open at 2:00pm.

• Admission is only $10.00 and FREE for Kids 7 and under.

• FREE for Active Duty Military and Immediate Family Members with ID.

• Where: Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Dr., Solvang, CA

• Live on stage Entertainment.

• Fireworks Show begins at 9:00 pm.

• Contact: [email protected]

• Handicap Accessible Parking: Yes