Calendar » Solvang 50 Home Challenge Kick-Off Party - emPower Santa Barbara County

October 18, 2017 from 5:30pm

Enjoy an evening with friends and neighbors to hear how the 50 Home Challenge is improving homes and communities through energy efficiency! The County of Santa Barbara's emPower program is teaming up with CHERP (Community Home Energy Retrofit Program) to bring the 50 Home Challenge to Solvang. Attend and get the chance to:

Take advantage of free home energy assessments, group discounts, cash rebates and low interest financing for home energy efficiency upgrades

Sign up for your FREE Energy Coach Visit and Home Energy Report.

Enter a raffle for one of three Nest Learning Thermostats valued at $250.

Find out how you can participate in improving your community.

There will be appearances by County Supervisor Joan Hartman and Mayor Jim Richardson. California Tacos will be on hand with their food truck providing free refreshments compliments of emPower. Be sure to RSVP!

Date: Oct. 18, 2017

Time: Event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Solvang City Hall, 1644 Oak Street, Solvang, CA 93463

Cost: FREE. RSVP recommended.

RSVP: https://www.empowersbc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=256 or call 805-568-3566.