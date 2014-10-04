Solvang Faeriefest
Fairies, mermaids, trolls, and other mythical creatures will take over the town as the annual Solvang Faeriefest returns to Solvang Park on Saturday, October 4th, from 10:00am to 7:00pm, with arts and crafts vendors, fantasy-inspired music and dance performances, and games and activities for all ages.
The festivities will begin with an opening dance ceremony. Through the day, there will be interactive activities with True Thomas the Storyteller, Wotan and Waura the Faerie Trappers, the Central Coast Mermaids, Peace Sticks, and Kit Kat Hoops. Younger attendees will have the opportunity to participate in fairy tea parties, an elf warrior training camp, various arts and crafts booths, a bubble garden, and meet mythical characters, while learning about fairy folklore from all over Europe.
The public is invited to attend in costume. For those who would like to showcase their fantasy fashions, there will be a children’s costume contest at 12:00pm, and an adult costume contest at 4:00pm.
This year’s musical lineup features audience favorite “Windows to Sky”, a whimsical anachronistic ensemble. New to Faeriefest this year is “Enchanted Realms”, a fantasy-inspired duo performing music based on Classical, Medieval, Gypsy and New Age themes.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Dance Alliance, The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, The Valley Dance and Arts Alliance, Solvang Trolley, Designs in Gold,
- Starts: October 4, 2014 10:00am - 7:00pm
- Price: donation
- Location: Solvang Park
- Website: http://www.solvangfestival.com
