Calendar » Solvang Faeriefest

October 4, 2014 from 10:00am - 7:00pm

Fairies, mermaids, trolls, and other mythical creatures will take over the town as the annual Solvang Faeriefest returns to Solvang Park on Saturday, October 4th, from 10:00am to 7:00pm, with arts and crafts vendors, fantasy-inspired music and dance performances, and games and activities for all ages.

The festivities will begin with an opening dance ceremony. Through the day, there will be interactive activities with True Thomas the Storyteller, Wotan and Waura the Faerie Trappers, the Central Coast Mermaids, Peace Sticks, and Kit Kat Hoops. Younger attendees will have the opportunity to participate in fairy tea parties, an elf warrior training camp, various arts and crafts booths, a bubble garden, and meet mythical characters, while learning about fairy folklore from all over Europe.

The public is invited to attend in costume. For those who would like to showcase their fantasy fashions, there will be a children’s costume contest at 12:00pm, and an adult costume contest at 4:00pm.

This year’s musical lineup features audience favorite “Windows to Sky”, a whimsical anachronistic ensemble. New to Faeriefest this year is “Enchanted Realms”, a fantasy-inspired duo performing music based on Classical, Medieval, Gypsy and New Age themes.