Solve Your Genealogy Mysteries – Think Like a Detective

April 28, 2012 from 8:00am - 4:00pm
Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society holds its Annual Spring Seminar features Michael John Neill, genealogist, researcher, nationally known lecturer and creator of “Casefile Clues”. Cost for this exciting seminar is $35, $45 for non-members. register early at www.sbgen.org

 

