Calendar » SOMETHING DELICIOUS! A Poetry Tasting

August 8, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Poetry reading: SOMETHING DELICIOUS! Poets Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Pamela Davis, Nancy-Jean Pement and Enid Osborn will read on themes of love, chocolate, Paris, and something delicious! Pastry chef Andrew Elia offers French delights!

Monday, August 8 from 6:00-7:30 pm at SBCast, 513 Garden St., Suite E, Santa Barbara, CA. Admission $4. Parking 1-2 blocks away, plan time to carpool, drop-off, park and walk. Organizers: Enid Osborn, Pamela Davis, 805-451-3184

Wear your beret, s’il vous plaît!

Merci to Nancy Gifford & SBCAST for use of Studio E