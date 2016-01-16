Calendar » SOMM: INTO THE BOTTLE Premiere

January 16, 2016 from 2:30 pm - 6 pm

Join us for the Santa Barbara movie premiere of SOMM: INTO THE BOTTLE, the sequel to the 2013 cult hit SOMM.

Jason Wise’s SOMM: INTO THE BOTTLE raises the curtain into the seldom seen world that surrounds the wine we drink. How many people understand how wine is produced? How it is grown? What goes on in the cellar? From those questions to how many hands touch a bottle, to why wine costs what it costs, to how certain wines end up on a wine list, this movie offers a never before seen look into the world of wine.

After the screening, guests will have the opportunity to hear from Director Jason Wise and one of the film’s stars, Master Sommelier Brian McClintic, during an audience Q&A.

End the afternoon with Chef tastings by famed Executive Chef Vincent Lesage on the beautiful Rotunda Terrace. The reception also includes dozens of wine tastings by 11 Santa Barbara Vintners wineries.

Saturday, January 16

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. SOMM Screening & Audience Q&A

4:30 to 6 p.m.Wine Reception

Featured Santa Barbara Vintners’ Wineries Include:

PENCE

Scar of the sea

Palmina

Silver Wines

Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards

Presqu’ile

Rancho Sisquoc

Sunstone Winery

Baehner Fournier

Imagine Wine, LLC

The Valley Project