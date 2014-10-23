Calendar » Song of The New Earth Documentary debuts in L.A - Oct 23rd

October 23, 2014 from 7:30pm - 10:30pm

The new documentary feature film Song of the New Earth features the impassioned quest of acclaimed sound healer and sonic shaman Tom Kenyon to integrate modern science and ancient mysticism through the power of sound. Theatrical debut in Los Angeles October 24-26th followed by post Q&A's with filmmakers.

For screening dates and times, please visit:

www.songofthenewearth.com/la/