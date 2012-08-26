Calendar » Song of the Soul Workshop

August 26, 2012 from 1:30pm - 3:00pm

The purpose of this workshop is to demonstrate the many uses of sound for mental, emotional and physical healing. Where: Center Of The Heart - 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 805-964-4861 Cost: $25 pre-registered $35 at door Sound plus intention equals healing Facilitated by Religious Science Practitioners: Suz Webster and Jean Trebek http://centeroftheheart.com/event/song-of-the-soul-workshop