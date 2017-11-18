Calendar » Song Tree Concert - Nathan McEuen for the Environmental Defense Center

November 18, 2017 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

The Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation presents Nathan McEuen in a Song Tree Concert event for the benefit of the Santa Barbara Environmental Defense Center: Saturday, November 18, 7:30 p.m. at the Live Oak UU Congregation, 820 North Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

Nathan McEuen started his solo music career in 2005 with the release of his first full-length album Grand Design. Since then, Nathan has continued performing, songwriting, as well as independently producing six full-length albums, selling over 60,000 copies. He plays live shows across the United States, Canada, and Europe, in places such as on American Idol (with Steve Martin), The Tonight Show, Music City Roots, XM/Sirius Radio, The Stagecoach Festival, and The Grand Ole Opry (three times!) In 2016 Nathan composed and performed the score for USC's production of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, and in 2017 is currently in production on his newest double album due in 2018.

Nathan's first big solo performance took place around his fifteenth birthday (1995), when he was asked by his father John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) to sing and play for the International Olympic Committee at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City. His dad wanted to surprise him for his birthday, and it wasn't until fifteen minutes before “downbeat” that Nathan learned he'd be opening for John Denver at an outdoor concert for over 15,000 people – complete with a Jumbotron!

Through the years, Nathan has shared the stage with some of the best: Jim Messina, Dave Mason Chris Hillman, Dwight Yoakam, Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Mason Williams, Bon Jovi, Leon Russell, Steve Martin, John Oates, Vassar Clements, Kevin Nealon, Willie Nelson, John Denver, Bob Schneider, David Crosby, Graham Nash, John Jorgenson, Brett Dennen, Crosby Loggins, Kenny Loggins, The Dillards, Jaime Hanna, Jonathan McEuen (McEuen Brothers), Riders in the Sky, Billy Bob Thornton, John Carter Cash, Natalie Gelman, Van Dyke Parks, Jennifer Warnes, Laurie Lewis, Paul Allen, Paul Cartwright, Jesse Siebenberg, Chris Caswell, Kelly Ward, Ashley Broder, and many more...

With a lifetime of touring, and over 100 songs to his credit, Nathan’s heritage, passion for writing, prodigious skill and engaging presence are clearly evident in his performances.

Admission is by donation (suggested $15) at the door. All profits will be donated to the Environmental Defense Center. Reservations may be made through Eventbrite.com: Click here for reservations. Click on the “Register” button to make your reservation.

This Song Tree concert is sponsored by the Social Justice Ministry of the Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

Information is available by phone at (805) 403-2639.

