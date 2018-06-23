Calendar » Song Tree Concert – The Luis Muñoz Quartet performs to benefit the SB Mental Wellness Center

June 23, 2018 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

The Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation presents The Luis Muñoz Quartet in a Song Tree Concert event for the benefit of the National Alliance on Mental Illness: Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m. at the Live Oak UU Congregation, 820 North Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

Luis Muñoz is a composer, producer, arranger and percussionist from Costa Rica. He has released nine CDs of his compositions as a leader, all of them receiving multiple accolades and awards from the world media.

Downbeat Magazine chose his 2015 CD "VOZ," a project with singers Claudia Acuña (Chile), Magos Herrera (México) and Téka (Brazil) among the “Best CDs of the Year” and by Jazziz Magazine among the “12 Best Albums of the Year.” Latin Jazz Network called it “A perfect album” (Five Stars). It won two ACAM Awards (Association of Composers and Musical Authors) in Latin America, including “Jazz CD of the Year.” Mr. Muñoz was chosen among the “12 Best Artists of the Year” by NPR’s AltLatino. His latest recording, “The Dead Man” (2017) was named “Best Record of the Year” in Jazziz Magazine.

Luis Muñoz has performed in some of the best jazz festivals and theaters in the USA and abroad: from The Litchfield Jazz Festival on the East Coast to the San Jose Jazz Festival on the West Coast; from the Moss Theater in Santa Monica, California to the National Opera House in Costa Rica. Last year he sold out Santa Barbara’s beloved Lobero Theater.

Mr. Muñoz has just finished recording “The Infinite Dream” with Guyanese singer Lois Mahalia, to be released in early 2019.

The Luis Muñoz Quartet features Jonathan Dane on trumpet, Daniel Zimmerman on guitar, and Brendan Statom on string bass – an all-star lineup of consummate musicians providing perfect expression of the life and colors of Luis’s music.

The profits from this Song Tree concert of the Luis Muñoz Quartet will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Southern Santa Barbara County (NAMI SSBCO). NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Their mission is “To provide emotional support, educational resources, and advocacy for individuals and families affected by mental illness, and to fight the negative stigma associated with mental illness in our community.”

Admission is by donation (suggested $15) at the door. All profits will be donated to NAMI SSBCO. Reservations may be made through Eventbrite.com: Click here for reservations. Click on the “Register” button to make your reservation.

This Song Tree concert is sponsored by the Social Justice Ministry of the Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

Information is available by phone at (805) 403-2639.