Song Tree Concert – Tom Corbett, Mike Mullins, Bill Knopf, and Tom Lee perform to benefit Direct Rel

February 17, 2018 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

What: A Song Tree Concert, Sponsored by the Live Oak Social Justice Ministry

Why: A live music concert to support the work of the Environmental Defense Center in our communities.

Who: Tom Corbett, with Mike Mullins, Bill Knopf, and Tom Lee

When: Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:30 pm

Where: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 820 N. Fairview, Goleta CA

Admission price: $15 suggested donation

Artist(s)’ web site(s): http://tomcorbett.net/

Contact: Tom Lee, (805) 403-2639

The Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation presents Tom Corbett, Mike Mullins, Bill Knopf, and Tom Lee in a Song Tree Concert event for the benefit of Direct Relief: Saturday, February 17, 7:30 p.m. at the Live Oak UU Congregation, 820 North Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

Tom Corbett has contributed his talents to bluegrass, “newgrass,” and Americana roots music as a singer, songwriter, mandolinist, and guitarist for over two decades. His accomplishments include three solo albums to date, and he has supported many other great artists, both on recordings and as a touring performer.

Tom toured and recorded with some of the best musicians in the folk and roots musical world. He toured and recorded with The Acousticats, as well as with John McEuen and The String Wizards. He has played and recorded with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jennifer Warnes, Vassar Clements, Laurie Lewis, and John Sebastian, and toured with Robin and Linda Williams. He also played mandolin on Mike Ness’s (Social Distortion) solo CD “Cheating At Solitaire.”

In addition to being an in-demand sideman, Tom has recorded three of his own albums, which feature many of his own compositions and a Who’s Who of top-drawer musicians. His songs were included in Peter Spirer’s feature film “Dunsmore,” and his current CD “Tonight I Ride” was in the top 10 on the Euro-Americana charts (2011) for several months. He continues to tour as a sideman as well as with The Tom Corbett Band, playing concerts and festivals all over the world.

Mike Mullins has been a regular fixture on the California acoustic music scene for over 30 years. (He has also appeared at Song Tree more often than any other artist.) He toured and recorded with renowned fiddler Phil Salazar, The Acousticats, The Hay Dudes, The Tom Corbett Trio, and he is a current member of The Cache Valley Drifters. In 2014, Mike released his first solo project, “Windows of Time,” a compendium of guitar and mandolin Americana styles showcasing Mike's original material over a 25-year span. In addition to growing acclaim as a solo artist, Mike is widely regarded as a top-tier guitarist and mandolinist, and has been an artist-in-residence at David Grisman and Mike Marshal’s annual Mandolin Symposium.

Bill Knopf has been playing banjo and guitar since the folk revival days of the early 1960s. Graduating from UCLA in 1971 with a B.A. in music, he went on to pursue a career as a professional 5-string banjo player. His first band, Hot Off The Press, was a major bluegrass music force in the Los Angeles area. Over the years, Bill toured with actress/singer Donna Douglas (Elly May Clampett of TV’s “Beverly Hillbillies”); was a featured player with Doc Severinsen's touring “Las Vegas” show; and was a staff musician at both Knott's Berry Farm and Disneyland. He has recorded five albums – of his own, and with pianist Kathy Craig – and on countless other recordings and sound tracks. He is an accomplished instructor, and has written over twenty instruction books for banjo and guitar.

Originally a pianist and percussionist, Tom Lee has played string bass since a couple of high school buddies got him interested in bluegrass music, winding up at Knott’s Berry Farm over the summer of ‘72. After gigging around L.A. and Orange County, Tom came to Santa Barbara in 1977, began dabbling in swing jazz as well as bluegrass, and in 1979 joined the Cache Valley Drifters. Since then, Tom has performed in many styles in dozens of groups and on a myriad of recordings. These days, he can be seen playing with bluegrass masters Peter Feldmann and David West, with traditional jazz groups such as Ulysses Jasz, with various Hawaiian music artists, and frequently with acoustic blues wizards Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan. In 2002, he spearheaded the formation of the Song Tree Concert Series.

Admission is by donation (suggested $15) at the door. All profits will be donated to Direct Relief. Reservations may be made through Eventbrite.com: Click here for reservations. Click on the “Register” button to make your reservation.

This Song Tree concert is sponsored by the Social Justice Ministry of the Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

Information is available by phone at (805) 403-2639.

