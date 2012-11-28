Calendar » SONGBOOK SERIES: PIANO MEN

November 28, 2012 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Songbook Series is a musical theatre cabaret show taking place right in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, performed by some of the best local talent that Santa Barbara has to offer. Our theme for this month is PIANO MEN. Join us as we pay tribute to two of our favorite musicians and songwriters, Billy Joel and Elton John. ALL AGES TO ATTEND, 21+ TO DRINK. All proceeds go towards Out of the Box Theatre Company's upcoming productions! Call 805-962-7776 to book dinner reservations!