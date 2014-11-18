‘Songs for A New World’
November 18, 2014 from 8:00pm
Written by a recent Tony Award winner, the exquisitely crafted “Songs for A New World” runs the gamut of today’s popular music. This highly theatrical song cycle transports the audience from the deck of a Spanish sailing ship in 1492 to a ledge featuring an array of fascinating characters 57 stories above Fifth Avenue. Presented by the Musical Theatre Ensemble under the direction of Heidi Valencia Vas.
For information, call 805-493-3415.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music and Theatre Arts Departments
- Starts: November 18, 2014 8:00pm
- Price: $0.00
- Location: Preus-Brandt Forum at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3295
