‘Songs for A New World’

November 18, 2014 from 8:00pm

Written by a recent Tony Award winner, the exquisitely crafted “Songs for A New World” runs the gamut of today’s popular music. This highly theatrical song cycle transports the audience from the deck of a Spanish sailing ship in 1492 to a ledge featuring an array of fascinating characters 57 stories above Fifth Avenue. Presented by the Musical Theatre Ensemble under the direction of Heidi Valencia Vas.

For information, call 805-493-3415.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Music and Theatre Arts Departments
  • Starts: November 18, 2014 8:00pm
  • Price: $0.00
  • Location: Preus-Brandt Forum at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
  • Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3295
  • Sponsors: Music and Theatre Arts Departments
 
 
 