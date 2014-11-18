Calendar » ‘Songs for A New World’

November 18, 2014 from 8:00pm

Written by a recent Tony Award winner, the exquisitely crafted “Songs for A New World” runs the gamut of today’s popular music. This highly theatrical song cycle transports the audience from the deck of a Spanish sailing ship in 1492 to a ledge featuring an array of fascinating characters 57 stories above Fifth Avenue. Presented by the Musical Theatre Ensemble under the direction of Heidi Valencia Vas.

For information, call 805-493-3415.