Calendar » Songster Brings Laughs to the Headlines

January 14, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Singer-songwriter Roy Zimmerman is known for satirical songs that comment on surreal aspects of current affairs. Writing funny songs is Zimmerman's response to the mayhem of the political scene.

He has appeared with Bill Maher, Ellen DeGenerous, Robin Williams, and Arlo Guthrie. His perspective has been praised by fellow comics from members of Monty Python to "Weird Al" Yankovic.

This rare local date comes at a time of widespread uncertainties. "Sometimes I think satire is the most hopeful form of expression," says Zimmerman, "because in calling out the world's absurdities and laughing in their face, I'm afirming the real possibility for change."

Tickets available at the door.