Calendar » Songwriters At Play Celebrates Cat Stevens

April 28, 2015 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

More than a dozen performers will join us in this tribute to the music of Cat Stevens. Sing along to Peace Train, Moonshadow, Another Saturday Night, Oh Very Young and many more. The lineup includes Bruce Goldish, Naomi Nektare, Karen Tyler, Sarah Pigion, Tom Prasada-Rao, Susan Marie Reeves, Zoe Guess, Steve Key, Paul McCarty, Sonny Mone, local band Mission Canyon, and Missouri duo Bliss Hippy.

This is the seventh time Songwriters At Play has presented a show at SOhO, after paying tribute to pop stars Jackson Browne, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Carole King, Texas troubadour Townes Van Zandt, and Santa Barbara folksinger Randall Lamb.Cover charge is $12; tickets are available at the door. This show is open to all ages. Doors open 6:30, show begins at 7:30pm. To get the best seats, make dinner reservations at 805-962-7776. Soho Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State Street #205, Santa Barbara, www.sohosb.com