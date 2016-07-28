Calendar » Sonic Sea

July 28, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Sonic Sea traces the connections between increased man-made ocean noise and fatal stress on ocean life, weaving together archival footage, interviews with experts, animation, and narration by Rachel McAdams. Scientists have correlated the recent rise in shipping and military noise pollution of the oceans with troubling trends in whale and dolphin migration patterns, population health, trauma, and deaths. Produced by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Imaginary Forces in association with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and Diamond Docs, this documentary explores the vital role of sound in ocean ecosystems, the toll that sonic disturbance has taken on life underwater, and what we can do to minimize that devastation. Join us at the Pollock Theater for the film screening followed by a discussion with co-director Michelle Dougherty moderated by Michael Hanrahan.