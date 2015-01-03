Calendar » Sons of Champlin special guest opening act Will Champlin

January 3, 2015 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The Sons of Champlin ranks among the best rock bands of the 60’s San Francisco scene along with the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. Led by Grammy winning singer Bill Champlin, a former member of Chicago and celebrated rock journeyman, who has played with the biggest names in the industry. Fans of Earth, Wind and Fire, and Tower of Power are in for a treat!

West Coast singer/songwriter and keyboardist Will Champlin grew up in a musical family, eventually contributing piano to Michael Jackson’s last album, touring with the likes of Chicago, Glen Frey, Max Weinberg and Billy Ray Cyrus. He’s contributed a song to Heather Hadley’s Grammy-winning album, and Audience of One and was featured in Season Five of “The Voice” where he finished third as a season favorite.