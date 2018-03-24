Calendar » Sophisticated Ladies

The Center for Successful Aging (CSA) is excited to announce their sixth annual benefit concert, “Sophisticated Ladies.” Legendary Santa Barbara musician Ike Jenkins will entertain the crowd with his 20 piece Big Band and favorites from the Big Band era. Jenkins is an award-winning conductor and well-known for his crisp, tight musical arrangements. His Band is comprised of highly talented professional, regional musicians. CSA will honor the Assistance League of Santa Barbara with their “Spirit of Successful Aging” award at the 6th annual benefit concert. The Assistance League is celebrating their 70th year as a nonprofit, entirely volunteer organization that develops and implements philanthropic programs to benefit children and adults in Santa Barbara County. The concert will take place on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 2pm at the Marjorie Luke Theatre. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children.