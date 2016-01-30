Calendar » Sophocles and Plato on Universality

January 30, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Presenter: Marlin Roehl

The philosophic perspectives of two Greek thinkers, Sophocles and Plato, will be explored in this seminar with a focus on Platonic learning theory and Sophoclean dramatic action. How the logic of metaphysical concepts influenced Greek ideas about aesthetics, politics and moral integrity will be explained. The value of Platonic ideas in shaping “emerging modes and patterns of living” in contemporary societies will be suggested. Acknowledging the value of metaphysical abstraction in classical Greek and other philosophies is a way of understanding how a shared, harmonic, non-violent commitment can lead to a therapeutic transformation of individuals and a “world culture that is greater than the sum of its parts.”

Location:

Institute of World Culture

Concord House

1407 Chapala Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101



Readings will be posted closer to the Institute website prior to the seminar date.

This event is free, but donations are very much appreciated.