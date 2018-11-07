Calendar » Sorry to Bother You

November 7, 2018 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

“An outrageous and uncompromising assault on capitalism, consumerism, racism and other unpleasant -isms that have come to define these United States of America” - Creative Loafing. Sorry to Bother You features Cassius Green, a young black man in modern-day Oakland trying to surpass his current living and financial situation. Brought in to the world of telemarketing, Cassius finds that, to succeed, being himself isn’t enough. In a blockbuster film that is sure to turn heads, audience members are taken on a journey between what is “right” and “wrong” as Cassius’ budding success makes him choose between the money and the social activism that accepts him for who he is. A discussion will follow the film screening. 1h 51 m.