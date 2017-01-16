Calendar » SOSInsights, Pathway to Extraordinary Intimate Relationships

January 16, 2017 from 7:00 pm - 9:00pm



WHAT: SOSInsights, Pathway to Extraordinary Intimate Relationships – Monthly Workshop for Couples and Singles

WHEN: Mon, Jan 16th, 2017 from 7:00 – 9pm.

WHERE: 160 Besant Road, Ojai, Ca 93023

SPEAKERS: Michael Russer & Jacqueline Lopez

COST: $20 donation for adults, $15 for Seniors (65+) and Students (18+) to the Ojai Retreat Center. Seating is limited, prepayment is required via Meetup.com/SOSInsights.

WHAT: The two-hour advanced workshops teach singles and couples how to grow their sexual honesty, bridge the intimate communication gap, develop sexual empathy, and avoid needing couples therapy. Each workshop session is based upon the trainer’s breakthrough Sexual Operating System (S.O.S.) model of advanced human sexuality and relationships. Limited space available, book now http://Meetup.com/SOSInsights

Michael J. Russer and Jacqueline V. Lopez are the Workshop Leaders for these workshops. They are international speakers, authors and thought-leaders in the area of advanced human sexuality and relationships. They are regularly interviewed by broadcast and print media because of their unique approach to helping people achieve intimate relationships that only get better over time. They also speak (pro bono) to cancer survivors and their partners in North America about achieving extraordinary intimacy in the face of cancer. Michael is a TEDx Talk alumni speaker, sex and relationships editor for the GoodMenProject online publication and has published over 100 articles, several of which have been featured on Huffington Post and MariaSchriver.com. And, they have just co-authored their latest book: “Return to Sex & Intimacy – For Cancer Survivors and Their Partners”.

